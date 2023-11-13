Community gathers at firehouse after Chicago firefighter Drew Price dies fighting fire

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago firefighter-EMT Andrew "Drew" Price died Monday morning after he fell through the roof while fighting a fire in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.

On Monday night, the firehouse from which firefighter Price headed out on that call became a place where not only his fellow CFD brothers and sisters gathered – but the community also came out to show support.

At the Engine 55-Truck 44-Battalion 12 firehouse, at 2714 N. Halsted St. - also in Lincoln Park – just about everyone who walked by was reflecting Monday night. Purple bunting was hung there Monday morning.

"These guys are here to serve each and every day. They put their lives on the line," said Phillip Gross, "and truth be told, it happened today too."

"Station 55 is amazing," said Michelle Gross. "They always let us come in; let the kids get in the fire uruck.

That is why Michelle and Philip Gross – the parents of 7-year-old Anderson Gross – brought their son to the fire station Monday night. The parents of 7-year-old Logan Roston brought their boy too.

"I like supporting other people," Anderson said.

"He was a hero," Logan said of firefighter Price.

As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported Monday night, parents brought their kids down after learning firefighter Price did not return to the fire station.

Anderson knows his family history well.

"My great-great grandpa from my mom's side - this was his firefighter helmet," he said as he wore the revered helmet.

"It runs in our blood, and it's important to support our community," said Michelle Gross, "and right now, it's hurting."

Firefighter Price and his company from Truck 44 – based at the Halsted Street firehouse – were able to get everyone out of the burning building on at 2430-2432 N. Lincoln Ave. Monday morning. The building houses the Lincoln Station Bar and Grill on the ground floor and apartments above, and a kitchen fire had broken out.

Yet somehow, the 39-year-old fell four stories through a light shaft while working on vertical ventilation efforts on the roof.

The 14-year veteran later died at Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center – leaving a void for his wife, the CFD, and the community.

"He had seen the fire when we were going to school this morning, and he had been asking about it," said Logan's mother, Gretchen Roston. "and then I wanted to show him the full picture of what heroes are doing in our community."

On Monday night, calls at the Engine 55 station continued, despite firefighters dealing with the calamity of the loss.

"And that's what they do," said Phillip Gross. "It's a service. It's a service at the finest level. We can't thank them enough for what they do."

The day has been tough for CFD members. Flowers, food, cards, and plenty of hugs were just some of the ways the Lincoln Park community showed it, too, grieves.

"The gratitude we have for these guys day in and out - they're family to this whole community," said Phillip Gross.

Firefighter Price is described as one who always kept a smile on this face and made that happen for other people. He also very much stayed on top of his physical fitness – often at the gym, according to his fellow firefighters.

The community will continue to be there for his fellow brothers and sisters in the days and weeks to come.