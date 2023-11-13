Watch CBS News
Firefighter critically injured battling fire on Chicago's North Side

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A firefighter critically was injured in a fire in Lincoln Park Monday morning. 

The fire broke out at 2424 Lincoln Avenue at Lincoln Station. Residents were evacuated from the apartments above the bar. 

According to the Chicago Fire Department, the firefighter is being treated at Illinois Masonic Hospital after being trapped and rescued from the fire. 

This is a developing story. 

