Procession for fallen Chicago firefighter Jan Tchoryk

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A solemn tradition is becoming too common of a sight.

On Friday morning, colleagues honored a fallen fire lieutenant as his body is taken to a funeral home. The procession took place as more details are released about Wednesday's high-rise fire in the Gold Coast where Lt. Jan Tchoryk died.

CBS 2's Jackie Kostek has the story.

Chicago Fire Department Lt. Jan Tchoryk died while responding to a high-rise fire in the Gold Coast neighborhood on April 5, 2023 Facebook

Around 9:45 a.m., an ambulance carried Tchoryk's body from the Cook County Medical Examiner's office to the Norridge funeral home where his wake will be held. Tchoryk's memorial services have yet to be announced.

Fellow firefighters set up along the procession route, raising an American flag over one of the bridges along the Eisenhower Expressway, as they saluted their fallen brother.

Tchoryk collapsed in the stairwell at 1212 N. Lake Shore Dr. on Wednesday while leading his crew on their way to the 27th floor, where the fire started. According to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office, an autopsy determined he died of natural causes, specifically hypertensive-arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

Tchoryk, 55, has been remembered as a Navy veteran and outdoorsman, who had a passion for his family and serving others; someone who loved his job. He joined CFD in 1997, and had a son who recently became a Chicago police officer.

Another procession will be held Friday afternoon for Chicago Firefighter Jermaine Pelt, who died while battling a fire Tuesday morning in West Pullman. He was manning a hose line while battling the fire, when he died of carbon monoxide poisoning.

At 1 p.m., Pelt's body will be taken to Blake Lamb Funeral Home in Oak Lawn.

The 18-year Chicago Fire Department veteran has been remembered as a soft-spoken leader, who found a way to make a connection with everyone; a proud father who had just walked his daughter down the aisle at her wedding.

Funeral services for both Pelt and Tchoryk are still being planned.

