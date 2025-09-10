Fallen Chicago police officer Krystal Rivera to be added to Gold Star memorial wall

Fallen Chicago police officer Krystal Rivera's name to be added to memorial wall

Loved ones and police officers will gather to honor 607 fallen Chicago police officers on Wednesday.

The names of those officers will be read at the Gold Star Families Memorial and Park.

One of the names to be read includes fallen officer Krystal Rivera.

Her name will be added to the memorial wall near Soldier Field at 4:30 p.m.

Rivera was killed on the night of June 5 after she and other officers chased a suspect into an apartment building in the Chatham neighborhood. She was shot and killed by her partner.

Rivera's name will be read for the first time at the candlelight vigil at 7:30 p.m.

Other officers being named for the first time are officer Enrique Martinez, who died in the line of duty during a traffic stop last November.

Lieutenant Edward O'Neill, who died in 1972, and probationary patrolman Benjamin Devlin, who died in 1922.