Fallen Chicago police officer Enrique Martinez honored on memorial wall near Soldier Field

Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Fallen CPD Officer Enrique Martinez added to memorial wall near Soldier Field
Fallen CPD Officer Enrique Martinez added to memorial wall near Soldier Field

At a somber ceremony outside Soldier Field, the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation added the name of fallen officer Enrique Martinez to the wall at Gold Star Families Memorial & Park on Tuesday.

Martinez, 26, was shot and killed during a traffic stop near 80th and Ingleside on Nov. 4, 2024.

"We've seen it over the years; officers losing their lives, gone too soon," Police Supt. Larry Snelling said.

Martinez's family gathered with friends and fellow officers at Gold Star Families Memorial & Park to add his name to the memorial wall outside Soldier Field.

His family also received a folded American flag from Snelling.

Martinez had been on the job for nearly three years when he and his partner stopped a vehicle with three people inside near 80th and Ingleside on Nov. 4, after the car had been blocking traffic.

Police have said, when Martinez and his partner approached the car and began speaking with the driver, a man in the back seat reached for a bag on the floor. The officers told the man to stop reaching, but he pulled out a handgun with machine gun conversion device and an extended magazine, and started shooting, killing Martinez, as well as the man driving the car.

Martinez was engaged to be married and would have marked three years on the force in December.

