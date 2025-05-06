Watch CBS News
Local News

Fake designer watches worth over $6.5 million seized at Chicago O'Hare Airport

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
Read Full Bio
Sara Tenenbaum

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized a shipment of counterfeit designer watches at O'Hare Airport this week that would have been worth millions of dollars if real.

CBP officials said the shipment arrived from China on May 4, and contained nearly 250 counterfeit watches that mimicked the designer brands Audermas Piguet, Rolex, Breitling, Bulgari, Cartier, Omega, Paneria, Richard Mille, Tag Heuer, Patek Phillipe and Vacheron.

The shipment was meant for Bensenville, Illinois, officials said.

If real, the fakes would have been worth more than $6.5 million.

Last week, CBP officers intercepted shipments of more than 500 watches worth over $9 million if real, as well as counterfeit driver's licenses, which came from Hong Kong and China. 

Sara Tenenbaum
social-seofeatured-chicago.jpg

Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.