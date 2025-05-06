Fake designer watches worth over $6.5 million seized at Chicago O'Hare Airport

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized a shipment of counterfeit designer watches at O'Hare Airport this week that would have been worth millions of dollars if real.

CBP officials said the shipment arrived from China on May 4, and contained nearly 250 counterfeit watches that mimicked the designer brands Audermas Piguet, Rolex, Breitling, Bulgari, Cartier, Omega, Paneria, Richard Mille, Tag Heuer, Patek Phillipe and Vacheron.

The shipment was meant for Bensenville, Illinois, officials said.

If real, the fakes would have been worth more than $6.5 million.

Last week, CBP officers intercepted shipments of more than 500 watches worth over $9 million if real, as well as counterfeit driver's licenses, which came from Hong Kong and China.