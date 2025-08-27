Faithful flock to see life-sized Our Lady of Guadalupe statue in Des Plaines, Illinois

The faithful from across the Chicago area got a unique chance this week to see a statue from Mexico with deep significance in the Catholic faith.

The life-sized Pilgrim Mother, Our Lady of Guadalupe statue is normally in the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Mexico City. But it is now on an international tour, and its first stop was in the Chicago area.

The statue was set to be revealed at the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Des Plaines Wednesday evening following a mass.

"The shrine and the Virgen de Guadalupe means the world to me," said Cindy Hernandez of southwest suburban Burbank. "I come here every Wednesday, and I say lots of prayers."

Hernandez is among the thousands who visit the shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Des Plaines. The arrival of the Pilgrim Mother statue sparked joy for her.

"How grateful I am, how happy I am, and how excited that it's coming over here to Chicago," she said

The Very Rev. Esequiel Sanchez is the rector of The Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe.

"The image of our lady of Guadalupe is one of the most significant religious icons that we have in Catholicism," said Sanchez.

Sanchez and others have spent days making the final touches in preparing for the arrival of the life-sized sculpture of the Pilgrim Mother.

Catholics believe the Virgin Mary appeared before Saint Juan Diego in Mexico in 1531, leaving an image of herself on his cloak.

"The image is made in such a way that it's a three-dimensional one that you can see as though you're looking at what Juan Diego saw," said Sanchez. "So it's incredibly powerful and incredibly beautiful."

The statue will be part of an exhibit that will travel the world. Sanchez hopes the experience can give visitors a deeper understanding behind one of the most revered images in Catholicism.

"This is an exhibit that tries to bridge that gap," Sanchez said. "Why is she so significant? Why is this image touching us so? What is she really saying? What is the image saying?"

The statue and exhibit will be in Des Plaines through Sept. 30. It will then visit several parishes in Chicago in October before moving on to its next international stop.