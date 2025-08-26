Watch CBS News
Local News

Life-sized Our Lady of Guadalupe statue coming to Des Plaines, Chicago from Mexico City

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
Read Full Bio
Sara Tenenbaum

/ CBS Chicago

Life-sized Our Lady of Guadalupe statue coming to Chicago area
Life-sized Our Lady of Guadalupe statue coming to Chicago area 00:44

Starting Wednesday the faithful will have a chance to see a holy statue from Mexico right here in the Chicago area.

The life-sized Pilgrim Mother, Our Lady of Guadalupe statue is normally in the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Mexico City, but it's now going on an international tour.

The first stop will be at the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in suburban Des Plaines, which every year sees thousands of pilgrims flock there in winter.

The statue will stay in Des Plaines through Sept. 30, then visit several parishes in Chicago before moving out of the area. 

Sara Tenenbaum

Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue