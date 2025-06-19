Extreme Heat Watch issued for Cook County, including Chicago, for Saturday through Monday

The National Weather Service has issued an Extreme Heat Watch for Cook County starting Saturday morning and lasting into next week.

The Extreme Heat Watch takes effect at 10 a.m. Saturday, and lasts through 12 a.m. on Tuesday, June 24, and covers the entire county, including Chicago.

The NWS issues an Extreme Heat Watch when the conditions for dangerous heat are possible, but the occurrence and timing are still uncertain. During the watch, you should be prepared to cancel outdoor activities if a warning is issued. If you don't have air conditioning, make sure you know where your nearest cooling center is, and/or make arrangements to stay with friends and family who have air conditioning.

You should also check on your elderly neighbors and people who may need help in their day-to-day lives.

The watch stems from a heat dome in the Midwest that puts millions of people at risk with high temperatures and stifling humidity. The Chicago heat index over the weekend is supposed to be in the triple digits, feeling like 100 to 105 degrees.

Cook County and Chicago cooling centers are available for anyone who does not have air condition and needs to cool off.

Chicago has six permanent cooling centers, including Garfield Center, which is open 24 hours. The other five locations are typically open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, but their hours are often extended during heat waves in the city. Click here for more information.

There are also 34 cooling centers around Cook County, many of which are open 24 hours during severe heat waves or if needed. Click here to see a full list of county cooling centers.

Additionally, public libraries and police stations throughout the city of Chicago and Cook County are often open on weekends for anyone who needs access to air conditioning and water. Chicago Public Libraries have water fountains available for public use.

All of Chicago's public swimming pools and splash pads open Saturday as well. Outdoor pools will primarily be open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. but, for the first time since 2020, they are all open seven days a week.

Heat exhaustion and heatstroke: Symptoms and how to treat

Heat exhaustion and heatstroke are major risks during a heat wave, especially with high humidity. It is easy to become overheated and dehydrated in high temperatures, so it is essential to make sure you are drinking enough water.

Heat exhaustion is milder than heat stroke. It can develop after several days of exposure to heat and inadequate or unbalanced fluid replacement. Heatstroke is a serious illness that happens when the body begins to lose its ability to regulate its own temperature and functions, and can result in permanent disability or death if not treated as quickly as possible.

Heat exhaustion symptoms include headache, nausea, dizziness, weakness, irritability, thirst, heavy sweating, high body temperature and decreased urine output.

If you or someone you know is experiencing heat exhaustion move into a cool indoor space or shade immediately, give them liquids to drink, remove unnecessary clothing including shoes and socks, used cold water or a cold compress to cool the person down on their head, face and neck, and frequently sip cold water. The CDC also encourages calling 911 or taking the person to an urgent care clinic or the emergency room for treatment.

Heatstroke symptoms include confusion, altered mental status, slurred speech, hot and dry skin or profuse sweating, very high body temperature, loss of consciousness, and very high body temperature. If treatment is delayed, it can quickly become fatal, the CDC says.

If you are with someone experiencing heat stroke, call 911 immediately and stay with that person until help arrives. Move them into a shaded, cool area and remove their outer clothing then work to cool them down as quickly as you can with cold water or an ice bath if possible. Wet the skin or place cold, wet clothes on the skin, or soak their clothing with cold water. You should also circulate the air around them by fanning to help cool them off. The CDC also recommends placing cold wet cloths or ice on the head, neck, armpits and groin to help cool them faster.