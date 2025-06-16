Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago outdoor swimming pools will be open 7 days a week for first time since 2020

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
Read Full Bio
Sara Tenenbaum

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

Chicago swimming pools are getting ready to open and for the first time since 2020, all 50 Chicago Park District outdoor pools will be open seven days a week.

The seven-day operational schedule for outdoor pools starts on June 21. Summer pool schedules will be available starting the week of June 16. The city said outdoor pools will primarily be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day, with some pools having longer hours on weekends.

Along with the outdoor pools, 27 indoor pools citywide will return to their pre-pandemic schedule of being open six days a week starting June 21.

The park district said some pool schedules may be adjusted if their lifeguards have to return to school before Labor Day. Many pools are only open from June 21 through the beginning of August.

Visit the Chicago Park District's swimming pool directory to find the closest public pool near you, plus its days and hours of operation. 

Humboldt Park beach, city water features also open June 21

In addition to the pools, the beach in Humboldt Park and more than 200 water features in parks across the city are also set to open on June 21.

Humboldt Park beach is the city's only man-made inland beach. It will be open daily and staffed with life guards from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. 

The water spray features and water playgrounds in city parks have been opening for several weeks, and the Chicago Park District said all will be operational by June 21.

Sara Tenenbaum

Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.