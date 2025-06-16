Chicago outdoor swimming pools will be open 7 days a week for first time since 2020

Chicago swimming pools are getting ready to open and for the first time since 2020, all 50 Chicago Park District outdoor pools will be open seven days a week.

The seven-day operational schedule for outdoor pools starts on June 21. Summer pool schedules will be available starting the week of June 16. The city said outdoor pools will primarily be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day, with some pools having longer hours on weekends.

Along with the outdoor pools, 27 indoor pools citywide will return to their pre-pandemic schedule of being open six days a week starting June 21.

The park district said some pool schedules may be adjusted if their lifeguards have to return to school before Labor Day. Many pools are only open from June 21 through the beginning of August.

Visit the Chicago Park District's swimming pool directory to find the closest public pool near you, plus its days and hours of operation.

Humboldt Park beach, city water features also open June 21

In addition to the pools, the beach in Humboldt Park and more than 200 water features in parks across the city are also set to open on June 21.

Humboldt Park beach is the city's only man-made inland beach. It will be open daily and staffed with life guards from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The water spray features and water playgrounds in city parks have been opening for several weeks, and the Chicago Park District said all will be operational by June 21.