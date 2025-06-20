Cook County Animal and Rabies Control offers tips to protect pets from extreme heat

The Cook County Animal and Rabies Control is offering Chicagoans tips on ensuring their pets' well-being during this weekend's extreme heat.

Temperatures and humidity will cause the heat index to reach up to 105 degrees.

The agency is advising pet owners to keep their four-legged friends safe by doing the following:

Do not leave pets in cars

Do not leave pets in vehicles, even with downed windows. The law requires pets not to be left in a car once the temperature is above 78 degrees.

Keep water and provide shade if you have to be outside

Dog owners should also carry a cool bottle of water when walking their dogs and, if possible, provide shade (like an umbrella).

The agency said animals with short coats or white or tan fur are more likely to get sunburn, especially their noses. Also, dogs should protect their paws by walking on grass or dirt, as the sidewalks will be hotter, and dogs' paws are sensitive to heat.

A haircut is preferred for pets with thick coats, but they should never be fully shaved. Dogs' coats help protect them from sunburn and overheating.

How to keep pets safe at home

While at home, the agency encourages owners to make sure their pets have water and are comfortable. Cats may also start to sleep in odd spaces, as these may be the coolest spots for them.

Also, if windows must be open, make sure screens are secured.

Signs your pet is suffering from heat stroke

Pets suffering from heat stroke may show symptoms including fatigue, excessive panting, disorientation, lethargy, discomfort, seizures, and collapse.

Pets experiencing any of these symptoms should be taken to a veterinary hospital immediately.

Anyone who sees an animal in distress is advised to contact their local police department for assistance.