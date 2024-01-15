Extreme cold makes life complicated for everyone from first responders to heating contractors

Volunteers, first responders, contractors all hard at work in dangerous cold

Volunteers, first responders, contractors all hard at work in dangerous cold

Volunteers, first responders, contractors all hard at work in dangerous cold

CHICAGO (CBS) -- For both homes and businesses, the dangerously cold temperatures have been causing problems through the Chicago area.

After a frigid day on Monday, the high for Tuesday is 0 – following overnight lows ranging from -17 to -13. Wind chills will sink to figures between -25° and -40° across the area early Tuesday morning, as the deepest arctic air mass in five years remains entrenched.

A wind chill warning is in effect until noon Tuesday.

On this frigid night, many were out offering a helping hand. Janiel Jackson owns a catering business – but on this dangerously cold Monday night, it was about giving back.

"Coming from a mom who was out here living homeless, was on drugs – and she's 25 years clean now - so when I see these people, I see my mom," said Jackson, owner of Kai's Place Catering.

Jackson dropped off hot food for those shielding from the cold inside the Garfield Community Service Center, at 10 S. Kedzie Ave. in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.

"I know it's cold, and they don't want to come out trying to find money to eat," said Jackson.

Also braving the extreme cold Monday were Chicago firefighters. They battled a blaze in a multi-unit frame building at 2340 S. Kostner Ave. in Lawndale, and transported a man to St. Anthony Hospital in fair condition.

In north suburban Northbrook, the icy weather caused water damage when a pipe burst at the village hall – forcing it to close. It will remain closed Tuesday.

In north suburban Lincolnwood, a water pipe also burst at the Pita Bowl, 6699 Lincoln Ave., prompting a visit from the fire department.

"With these temperatures, it can wreak havoc with pipes in any kind of residential or commercial building," said Lincolnwood fire Battalion Chief Bryan Graham.

The cold wreaked havoc on homes as well. Heating and cooling teams across the city have been responding to emergency calls.

"Today has been crazy, because you're trying to catch up from the weekend," said David Meter of South Suburban Heating and Air Conditioning.

The company is needed because the severe weather has made its way inside residences.

"A lot of calls, the system is actually working fairly well - it just can't keep up," said Meter.

Many of the issues with heating systems are preventable.

"Lack of maintenance of the unit - you know, it's very, very common," added Sam Odisho of Topline HVAC.

And as the cold continues, there are a few tips to keep in mind.

"Make sure your filter's clean," said Meter. "Make sure your vents aren't blocked - your airflow vent, but also the vents where furnace exhausts outside."

Due to the frigid temperatures, many Chicago-area schools will be closed Tuesday – including the Chicago Public Schools system.

Many YMCAs in the city and suburbs are offering a "Cold Day Out" program for parents who need somewhere to drop off their kids during work outs. Youth ages 6-12 - or kindergarten through fifth grade - who register for the YMCA School Day Out program enjoy STEAM (science, technology, engineering, and math plus arts) activities, arts and crafts, sports, and games led by YMCA staffers.

The Y says rates and availability for the program vary – but the program usually costs $65 to $80. The YMCA advises that parents can register their kids online or call any of the Y locations with the program:

Elmhurst YMCA | 211 W. First St., Elmhurst | 630-834-9200

Foglia YMCA | 1025 N. Old McHenry Rd., Lake Zurich | 847-438-5300

Fry Family YMCA | 2120 95th St., Naperville | 630-904-9595

Irving Park YMCA | 4251 W. Irving Park Rd., Chicago | 773-777-7500

Lake View YMCA | 3333 N. Marshfield Ave., Chicago, | 773-248-3333

McCormick YMCA | 1834 N. Lawndale Ave., Chicago | 773-235-2525

Rauner Family YMCA | 2700 S. Western Ave., Chicago | 773-847-3115