Warning in effect with wind chills as low as -30 degrees
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Dangerously cold conditions continue through mid-week.
A Wind Chill Warning is in effect until 12 p.m. on Tuesday, and a Wind Chill Advisory is in effect through 9 a.m. on Wednesday.
Win chills as low as -30 degrees are expected. Feels like temperatures will range between -20 to -30 degrees.
Snow showers develop late Wednesday into Thursday, with little accumulation expected.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.