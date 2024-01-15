Watch CBS News
Warning in effect with wind chills as low as -30 degrees

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Dangerously cold conditions continue through mid-week. 

A Wind Chill Warning is in effect until 12 p.m. on Tuesday, and a Wind Chill Advisory is in effect through 9 a.m. on Wednesday. 

Win chills as low as -30 degrees are expected. Feels like temperatures will range between -20 to -30 degrees. 

Snow showers develop late Wednesday into Thursday, with little accumulation expected. 

First published on January 15, 2024 / 4:51 AM CST

