Warning in effect with wind chills as low as -30 degrees

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Dangerously cold conditions continue through mid-week.

A Wind Chill Warning is in effect until 12 p.m. on Tuesday, and a Wind Chill Advisory is in effect through 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

Win chills as low as -30 degrees are expected. Feels like temperatures will range between -20 to -30 degrees.

Snow showers develop late Wednesday into Thursday, with little accumulation expected.