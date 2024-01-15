Suburban firefighters work to fix water pipe burst

Watch CBS News
By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The dangerously cold temperatures are causing all kinds of problems across the area.

In suburban  Lincolnwood, firefighters firefighter found water everywhere at the Pita Bowl early Monday morning after a pipe burst.

The department responded to an alarm at the restaurant on Lincoln near Crawford.

A few inches of water were on the floor and the water was still running.

Firefighters did try to push some of the water out of the building.

Experts recommend letting faucets drip to help prevent your pipes from freezing especially if they are on exterior walls.

