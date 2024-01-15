Having your car and home ready for arctic temps

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The frigid cold not only can take a toll on your health but also your wallet.

That's if your home is not prepared for the elements.

CBS 2's Andrew Ramos spoke to experts on getting your family and home ready for severe weather.

We know winter comes every year yet it always manages to sneak up on some of us.

There are a few very simple things you could still do in your home to prevent what could quickly snowball into a disaster.

Please make sure just go out there and make sure there's no snow blocking the supply and the fresh air intake.

To say Sam Odisho and his team at Topline HVAC have had a busy string of days would be an understatement.

The HVAC company that services the Chicago area has had roughly 50 service calls in just the last 24 hours

"Lack of maintenance of the unit you know that it's very, very common. (They're) most of the calls that we go on on a day like today," Odisho said.

And it's that furnace maintenance which he says is key.

Simply cleaning your filter costs just a couple of bucks and can save you a major headache.

"Sometimes spiders get in there. We seen mice inside of the unit when it is an outdoor unit so these machines need to be looked at and cleaned annually," Odisho said.

Also, windows are a major factor in overwhelming your home heating system.

Just try to insulate your home as well as you can if you feel the draft coming from the windows use tape, at least.

The common trend of frost on the windows which you see here - he says could just mean - the humidity inside is too high.

"Lower the temperature at your home a little bit less than a normal day. We only have these two or three days," Odisho said.

Preparation for the bitter cold doesn't just start at home but also when you're on the road.

When temperatures drop below freezing, the Illinois Department of Transportation encourages drivers to drive slowly even if it's below the speed limit.

Also, don't "crowd the plow" as in most cases you may see a snowplow operator, but they may not see you.

Make sure to always travel with an emergency kit that contains everything from jumper cables to blankets and non-perishable food and don't travel unless it's necessary.

Finally, during this type of weather officials urged the public to check up on their neighbors and relatives, especially if they are elderly or disabled.

Wellness checks could happen with a simple call to 311.

