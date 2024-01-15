Man, 63, rushed to hospital from fire on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 63-year-old man was rushed to the hospital late Monday from the scene of a fire in the Lawndale neighborhood.
A working fire was reported Monday afternoon in a building at 2340 S. Kostner Ave.
A three-story frame apartment building was left charred by the blaze.
The siding on the house next door also appeared to be damaged.
The Fire Department said the 63-year-old man was rushed to St. Anthony Hospital in fair condition.
Firefighters battled dangerous cold Monday to fight the blaze.
