Watch CBS News
Local News

Man, 63, rushed to hospital from fire on Chicago's West Side

By Adam Harrington

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 63-year-old man was rushed to the hospital late Monday from the scene of a fire in the Lawndale neighborhood.

A working fire was reported Monday afternoon in a building at 2340 S. Kostner Ave.

A three-story frame apartment building was left charred by the blaze.

The siding on the house next door also appeared to be damaged.

The Fire Department said the 63-year-old man was rushed to St. Anthony Hospital in fair condition.

Firefighters battled dangerous cold Monday to fight the blaze.

Adam Harrington
adam-harrington-2.jpg

Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS News Chicago.

First published on January 15, 2024 / 8:52 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.