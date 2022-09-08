Extra-alarm fire rips through vacant Auburn Gresham industrial building

Fire rips through commercial building in Auburn Gresham

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A fire raged Thursday afternoon in a vacant industrial building in Auburn Gresham.

The fire broke out in a building near 79th Street and Hoyne Avenue. Heavy black smoke and orange flames were visible, and the bow-truss roof later collapsed.

The Fire Department raised a 2-11 alarm for additional equipment and manpower.

Firefighters did not enter the building as it was too dangerous, but directed hose streams from the exterior.

Information about injuries was not immediately available.