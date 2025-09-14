Expert provides advice on talking to youngsters about immigration enforcement, perspective on teen depression rates

When it comes to speaking to kids about current events such as immigration enforcement, and concerns they may have about friends of themselves, what do you say?

Licensed clinical therapist and school psychologist Dr. Roseann Capanna-Hodge said it's important to provide both comfort and reassurance.

"You always want to acknowledge their fears, give reassurance for what you can do and what you can control, and then keep routines to help kids feel anchored," Capanna-Hodge said. "These are not easy conversations to have, but we really want to connect and help kids feel like they have some control."

There are also some things parents should avoid saying when hearing their children express fears about deportation — especially when it comes to classmates.

"We definitely never want to say things like, 'Don't worry, that can never happen,' because really, we're not validating their worries, and we're minimizing them — and that can make them feel more alone and more afraid to actually have conversations with you," said Capanna-Hodge. "So you always want to validate, let them know that you're there for them, and you're always going to be there when conversation needs to happen, when things are difficult."

Capanna-Hodge advised taking a walk, doing deep-breathing exercises, and having a nightly check-in with kids on their stress levels.

Meanwhile, the White House revealed some startling numbers when it comes to suicide and depression among young people in a recent Make America Healthy Again report.

The report found that the teenage depression rate nearly doubled from 2009 to 2019, and that suicide is now the second leading cause of death among 15- to 19-year-old teens. The report also says 3 million high school students seriously considered suicide in 2023.

Capanna-Hodge said it is not surprising that social media is one of the driving forces behind the troubling increase in depression and suicide among young people.

"With overuse, social media can rewire a young brain for constant comparison and instant feedback, which really fuels anxiety, depression, and low self-esteem," she said. "It keeps kids in a state of hyperstimulation, and their developing nervous systems just aren't built to handle that level of constant activation."

So what is the solution?

"We are living in a world where everybody is really activated, and the solution to counter that is regulating our brain and body first — and that means healthy sleep, unprocessed foods, screen limits, movement, and building real connections in person — not just over the devices," Capanna-Hodge said. "We can't medicate or discipline our way out of this crisis. We need regulation and resilience at the core."

Capanna-Hodge said among the warning signs parents and educators should look for when it comes to a teen's mental health are constant irritation, losing interest in things they love, changes in their sleep, appetite, and social connections.

More information on Capanna-Hodge is available on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Pinterest, TikTok, and X. Capanna-Hodge also maintains a Facebook group on Natural Parenting Solutions, and a video on techniques to calm your child.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, or hurting yourself, there is help available. You can call or text 988 to reach the nationwide Suicide Prevention Hotline.