Evanston Mayor Daniel Biss announces run for Illinois' 9th Congressional District

Evanston Mayor and former senator Daniel Biss announced his run for Illinois' 9th Congressional District on Thursday.

This comes after current seat holder Jan Schakowsky announced that she will retire at the end of her term.

Biss released the follow statement:

"I am running for Congress to stand up to Donald Trump and his MAGA cronies. I've never backed down from a fight, and I've won some big ones—on LGBTQ+ rights, campaign finance reform, protecting abortion access, defending the environment, and more." "In Congress, I'll take on billionaires and corporate power, lower costs for working families, and fight tooth and nail to protect our civil rights."

The ninth district begins in Uptown before sweeping north through Evanston, and then northwest up into Cary and Algonquin.

Two other candidates include State Senator Laura Fine and left-wing internet influencer Kat Abughazaleh, who, until recently, had never lived in the district or Illinois.

In 2018, Biss ran unsuccessfully in the Illinois Democratic gubernatorial primary, losing to JB Pritzker. Pritzker went on to be elected governor after defeating Republican Bruce Rauner. He went on to become Mayor of Evanston in February 2021.

Biss is a former University of Chicago mathematics professor. He grew up in Bloomington, Indiana, graduated from Harvard University, and earned a PhD from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.