Evanston man charged with attempted murder in domestic-related shooting, police say

A man was charged with firing several shots at family members while intoxicated Saturday evening in Evanston, according to police.

John Ross Sr., 57, was charged with two felony counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Just before 8 p.m., officers responded to multiple shots fired. One of the victims called police and said that a family member had fired a gun at him and another family member during a domestic dispute.

Responding officers met with one of the victims, a 34-year-old man, in the 2200 block of Dempster Street.

He told the officers that he had an argument with an intoxicated family member and that he and another victim, a 48-year-old man, were leaving a residence on Greenwood Street in a van when Ross Sr. approached and fired multiple shots at the vehicle. No injuries were reported.

Multiple shell casings were recovered from the scene at Greenwood Street, and ballistic evidence from the van, police said.

A family not involved in the dispute was removed from the residence, where Ross Sr. was confirmed inside. He was arrested without incident around 9:40 p.m.

A search of the residence resulted in the recovery of ammunition but no firearms, police said.

Ross Sr. appeared at a detention hearing on Monday at the Skokie Courthouse. Information from inside the court was not released.