EPA gives all clear to scrap metal company in Pilsen

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Environmental Protection Agency is giving the all-clear to a scrap metal company in Pilsen.

Last year, the EPA found that Sims Metal Management was emitting high levels of pollutants.

They ordered the company to clean up and install new air quality monitors.

In a new report out this month, the EPA said the company seems to have addressed the issue, and they found no risk of any short-term health issues.

But they can't rule out any long-term effects.

In a statement, Sims Metal Management said "We are pleased that these initial air monitoring findings uphold our pledge to be a responsible neighbor in Pilsen."

