Air quality alert in effect for Chicago area due to Canadian wildfires

Air quality alert in effect for Chicago area due to Canadian wildfires

Air quality alert in effect for Chicago area due to Canadian wildfires

As wildfires continue to rage in western Canada, the Environmental Protection Agency issued its first alert of the year for the Chicago area.

The EPA is warning wildfire smoke will cause particle pollution on Thursday. This can bring potential health hazards to anyone with respiratory or pulmonary disorders.

The air quality index is at 154 in the orange category. For reference, "good" air quality in the green category is an index of 0 to 50.

In Illinois, an alert is prompted only when air quality is forecasted to be at or above the orange category for two or more consecutive days.

The action day includes Cook County, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, Grundy, Lake, McHenry, and Will counties.

The Canadian fires began in mid-May.

Officials declared a state of emergency in Manitoba and Saskatchewan, where crews and military forces were battling this week to try to contain dozens of out-of-control fires.

There have been dozens of active fires and over 33,000 people have been forced to evacuate their homes. So far, two people have died.