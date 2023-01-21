Employee arrested after shooting at coworker inside Glenview Mariano's

GLENVIEW, Ill. (CBS) -- A person is in custody after shooting at a coworker inside a grocery store in Glenview Friday night.

Police responded to the shooting around 10:20 p.m. at Mariano's, located at 25 Waukegan Road.

Initial reports revealed two employees got into an argument when one displayed a firearm and fire a shot at the other worker. That person was not struck.

The shooter left the business in their vehicle but was later located by Glenview detectives at their residence.

The person was taken into custody without incident and a firearm was recovered.

Police say they believe the incident was targeted and there is no threat to the public.

No other injuries were reported.

Anyone with information of the incident is asked to contact the Glenview Police Tip Line at 847-901-6055.