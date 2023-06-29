Congresspeople pushing for historic Emmet Till site, mother will be honored by DuSable Black History Museum

Legislation to be introduced for site honoring Emmett Till, mother honored by DuSable Black History

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Congresspeople will introduce legislation on Thursday to create a national historic site in honor of Emmett Till.

They are proposing Roberts Temple on State Street become a historic site.

That's where Till's open casket funeral was held in 1955.

They are gathering outside the church at 9 a.m.

Also on Thursday, Till's mother, Mamie Till Mobley, will be honored at the DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center.

Loyola University is honoring her along with other community leaders.

She graduated from the university's Graduate School of Education in 1971.

Today's event is to honor her contribution to Chicago's youth as a teacher and through advocacy.

The museum also currently has an exhibit honoring Emmett Till and Mamie Till Mobley.