100,000 organic eggs worth $40,000 from Pennsylvania farm stolen from back of truck

A load of eggs worth about $40,000 was stolen from the back of a trailer in Pennsylvania over the weekend amid rising egg costs across the U.S.

Pennsylvania State Police said approximately 100,000 eggs were taken from the back of Pete & Gerry's Organics' distribution trailer Saturday around 8:40 p.m. in Greencastle. An investigation is ongoing and police did not provide further details.

In a statement to CBS News affiliate WHP-TV, Pete & Gerry's said it was aware of the theft and working with local law enforcement.

"We take this matter seriously and are committed to resolving it as quickly as possible. Due to the ongoing investigation we cannot comment any further on this matter," the company said.

Pete & Gerry's is part of the better-known egg distributor Nellie's Free Range.

Prices of eggs have soared in recent years, with a 160% increase from 2019 to 2024, according to a CBS News analysis of Consumer Price Index data.

There have also been egg shortages in recent months, mainly due to bird flu outbreaks that killed millions of commercial egg-laying hens in December alone, according to the USDA.