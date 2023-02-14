Watch CBS News
Local News

Mother of Edgewater man stabbed to death has GoFundMe page for funeral arrangements

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Mother of Edgewater man stabbed to death has GoFundMe page for funeral arrangements
Mother of Edgewater man stabbed to death has GoFundMe page for funeral arrangements 00:25

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The mother of a man stabbed to death in Edgewater is asking for help with funeral arrangements.

She started a GoFundMe page for 21-year-old Jamel Henton. At 6'10" friends called him a "gentle giant."

Henton was stabbed last week as he tried to break up a fight outside his apartment building. A 23-year-old woman is now charged with his murder.

 The suspect's mother said she has a history of mental health issues.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on February 14, 2023 / 5:55 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.