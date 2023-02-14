Mother of Edgewater man stabbed to death has GoFundMe page for funeral arrangements
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The mother of a man stabbed to death in Edgewater is asking for help with funeral arrangements.
She started a GoFundMe page for 21-year-old Jamel Henton. At 6'10" friends called him a "gentle giant."
Henton was stabbed last week as he tried to break up a fight outside his apartment building. A 23-year-old woman is now charged with his murder.
The suspect's mother said she has a history of mental health issues.
