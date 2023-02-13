Suspect denied bail in deadly stabbing of good Samaritan in Edgewater

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A judge has denied bail for a woman accused in the deadly stabbing of a good Samaritan in Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood.

Isis Monae, 23, is charged with first degree murder and aggravated battery using a deadly weapon.

Monae's mother, who wants to remain anonymous, was stunned to hear the details of what her daughter is accused of doing. She says Monae has suffered from mental illness since she was 7 years old.

The state's attorney's office says she stabbed a 26-year-old man and fatally stabbed a 21-year-old man, identified in court as Jamel Henton.

A friend who previously spoke with CBS 2, who also did not want his identity known, said they looked out for their neighborhood.

"It's crazy because usually we both hear things and say, 'What's going on?' and 'Is everyone ok?,' But the one time I don't hear anyting, he goes out there," the man said.

Prosecutors say the 26-year-old victim was sitting in the car to pick up his girlfriend when Monae got in his car and asked if he wanted to have sex. When he declined and tried to step out of the driver's side, she pulled out a knife from her purse and stabbed him in the back and slashed his tires.

His girlfriend came outside and saw him chasing Monae towards an alley. The 26-year-old got a hammer out of his trunk.

Monae came back to his car and he chased her with the tool, even hitting her once.

Prosecutors say when Henton came out of a building to try to calm Monae down, she stabbed him in the chest.

The state's attorney also says Monae has history in DuPage County. In 2019, she was charged with domestic battery and violation of bail bond.

She's expected to be back in court Feb. 16.