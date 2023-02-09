Watch CBS News
Man stabbed to death while trying to stop woman with knife in Edgewater

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man trying to stop a woman with a knife was stabbed to death in Edgewater.

Chicago police said the woman tried, but failed, to attack another man and woman on the sidewalk the 5200 block of North Sheridan Road just before midnight. 

The victim saw this and tried to intervene. That's when the woman stabbed him in the chest.

He was taken to St. Francis Hospital where he died.

No one is in custody. Police are investigating. 

First published on February 9, 2023 / 5:52 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

