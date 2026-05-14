Person of interest questioned in East Garfield Park shooting that killed teen, rideshare driver

Chicago police said they are questioning a person of interest in the East Garfield Park shooting that killed a rideshare driver and a high school student who was his passenger.

Rideshare driver Jassen Cho, 38, and Christ the King College Prep student Damarion Johnson, 18, were both killed in the shooting in the 200-block of N. Homan Ave. at about 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 7. Police said Cho was driving Johnson when a car pulled up alongside them and someone inside opened fire, then took off.

This morning, Chicago police said they were questioning a person of interest in the shooting, but the investigation remains open and ongoing. There was no word on whether charges were or would be pending.

Johnson was a senior at Christ the King Jesuit College Prep and talented basketball player, those who knew him said.

Cho worked in finance and had started driving for Uber on the side, his friends said. An alum for Palatine High School and DePaul University, he had been planning to move in with his girlfriend in June.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrrest and conviction in the case.