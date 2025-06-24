Blackhawks star Duncan Keith named to Hockey Hall of Fame

Three-time Chicago Blackhawks Stanley Cup champion Duncan Keith is heading to the Hockey Hall of Fame, after he was named as part of the eight-member class of 2025 on Tuesday.

Keith, who twice won the Norris Trophy as the league's best defenseman, won three Stanley Cups with the Blackhawks in 2010, 2013, and 2015. He was also a four-time NHL All-Star, and won the Conn Smythe Trophy in 2015 as the most valuable player of the Stanley Cup playoffs, scoring the championship-clinching goal in Game 6 against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

He also won two Olympic gold medals with Team Canada in 2010 and 2014.

"On behalf of the Chicago Blackhawks organization, I'd like to congratulate Duncan on being named to the Hockey Hall of Fame class of 2025," Blackhawks Chairman and CEO Danny Wirtz said in a statement. "Duncan defined the modern archetype for a complete defenseman. His opponents feared his shutdown defense as much as they respected his offensive prowess. He played with grit and heart, giving his all every second he was on the ice. While Blackhawks fans have long understood Duncan's profound impact on the game, we're thrilled to see his legacy now celebrated on hockey's biggest stage as he takes his well-deserved place among the game's all-time greats."

Drafted by the Blackhawks in 2002, he is the team's all-time leader among defensemen in games played with 1,192. He also ranks second in assists (520) and points (625), and ranks third in goals (105). He leads all Blackhawks defensemen in career playoff games played (135), assists (68), and points (86), and ranks 4th in playoff goals among Blackhawks defensemen with 18.

After 16 seasons with the Blackhawks, he played his final NHL season with the Edmonton Oilers in 2021-22 before retiring.

He is joined in the 2025 Hockey Hall of Fame class by fellow NHL stars Alexander Mogilny, Joe Thornton, and Zdeno Chara; along with women's hockey stars Brianna Decker and Jennifer Botterill, longtime Boston University coach Jack Parker, and women's coach Daniele Sauvageau.

Blackhawks teammate Marian Hossa, who also was a star on all three Stanley Cup championship teams in 2010, 2013, and 2015, was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2020.