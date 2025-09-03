Watch CBS News
Families of teens shot, 1 fatally, at Douglass Park sue Chicago Park District, suspect Charles Leto

Sara Tenenbaum
Families of teens shot, 1 fatally, at Douglass Park sue Park District, suspect
The families of two teenagers who were shot, one of them fatally, in Chicago's Douglass Park are now suing the park district and the suspect.

Marjay Dotson, 15, was killed and Jeremy Herred was injured in the shooting in June. The lawsuit says Herred is now paralyzed after being shot in the neck.

Former lifeguard Charles Leto, 55, is charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder, aggravated battery and aggravated discharge of a firearm in the shooting.

The family's lawsuit points to several conflicts Leto had with staffers and visitors at another Chicago Park District park when he worked there, but no formal complaints were ever filed.

The families and their attorneys are expected to speak about the lawsuit around 11 a.m.

