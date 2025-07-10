Village of Dolton, Illinois has big plans for Pope Leo XIV's childhood home

After months of back-and-forth, the Village of Dolton, Illinois, has officially acquired some new real estate in the form of Pope Leo XIV's childhood home.

Dolton Mayor Jason House took CBS News Chicago inside the house on Thursday, as he talked about bigger plans for the property.

"This is start of new beginning," House said as he entered the pope's childhood house.

Once the world learned the new pope was from Dolton, and the modest 1949 house at 212 E. 142nd Pl. was where he grew up, the village worked to gain ownership.

"I think it's the right thing to do," House said. "The village itself is going to be responsible any way we look at it. The village is going to be responsible for making sure that the streets are properly patrolled."

After much talk, which included the possibility of using eminent domain, the village eventually purchased the home for $375,000 — all fees included. Some expressed concerns about Dolton using tax dollars to make the purchase, but the mayor said the purchase will benefit the village.

"And there's historic status that we can apply for, a lot of funding that's available to us, and a lot of partnerships as well," said House. "We want to make sure that we're doing things in the right manner."

Out the front window, it is clear the neighborhood where the pope's childhood house is located could use some improvements. The village is also looking to acquire another nearby home, which is vacant, in an effort that Mayor House hopes will revitalize the block and beyond.

"This is really to make Dolton a destination spot — within not only the south suburbs, but the state of Illinois," House said.

As House surveyed the home that is now village property, he hopes the Chicago Archdiocese will help in figuring out how best to honor the pope where his parents called home for several decades.

"We know there will be tours of some fashion — whether that's a tour that comes inside the home, a tour with people that are able to come by and just view the home — all those details will be determined," said House.