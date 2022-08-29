Watch CBS News
Local News

Dolton church shooting: Masked gunmen fatally shoot one, injure another

/ CBS Chicago

Dolton church shooting: Masked gunmen fatally shoot one, injure another
Dolton church shooting: Masked gunmen fatally shoot one, injure another 00:28

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One person is injured and another is dead after a shooting inside a church gymnasium in Dolton. 

Police rushed to the New Life Celebration Church of God on Dante Avenue just after 3 Sunday afternoon. 

Investigators said there was a pickup basketball game happening in the gym when two or three masked gunmen ran in and started shooting. 

One person was badly cut as people scattered for safety. 

Police said the shooting was not a random act. 

No one is in custody. 

First published on August 28, 2022 / 11:26 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.