Dolton church shooting: Masked gunmen fatally shoot one, injure another

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One person is injured and another is dead after a shooting inside a church gymnasium in Dolton.

Police rushed to the New Life Celebration Church of God on Dante Avenue just after 3 Sunday afternoon.

Investigators said there was a pickup basketball game happening in the gym when two or three masked gunmen ran in and started shooting.

One person was badly cut as people scattered for safety.

Police said the shooting was not a random act.

No one is in custody.