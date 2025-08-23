Air Canada flight bound for Las Vegas diverted to Chicago due to disruptive passenger

Disruptive passenger causes Air Canada flight to be diverted to Chicago

Disruptive passenger causes Air Canada flight to be diverted to Chicago

A disruptive passenger caused an Air Canada flight to make an emergency landing at Chicago's O'Hare Airport overnight.

The Federal Aviation Administration said around 10:30 p.m. Friday, Air Canada Flight 1705 landed safely at O'Hare after the crew reported a passenger disturbance.

The flight left from Toronto Pearson International Airport in Ontario, Canada, and was headed to Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas.

Air Canada did not provide further information about the incident or what the passenger did.

The incident was resolved, and no arrest was made.

The flight was able to take off again and landed in Las Vegas three hours late.

So far this year, airlines have reported more than 1,000 unruly passenger incidents, according to the FAA. Violators could face civil penalties up to $37,000 per violation.