Disabled Army veteran denied bathroom access at Chicago's Real ID Super Site

A local veteran is speaking out about what he calls a humiliating experience at a DMV facility in Chicago.

He said workers denied him access to the bathroom, even when he proved he had a disability.

At age 64, Army veteran Jose Fernandez is still proud to have served his country.

"I had to separate early because of PTSD issues," he said.

Due to his PTSD, he relies greatly on his wife these days as she is considered a caregiver by Veterans Affairs. So when he accompanied his wife to the downtown Real ID Super Site for her renewal, Fernandez quickly learned he could not stand in the long lines with his wife.

"A representative that's taking care of her told me you need to go," he said.

But separating from his wife isn't so easy for the veteran, calling her his safe space. Before leaving his wife's side, he made one request to the DMV employee.

"I said, 'Ok, no problem, can I use your restroom?' I really need to use the restroom, and he said, no."

As Fernandez waited at the front door, his separation anxiety from his wife kicked in, and also his urge to use the restroom. So he said he asked two others, including a security supervisor, and at one point, he pulled out his VA card, which shows he's 100 percent disabled.

"This is a medical emergency. My PTSD is accompanied by certain physiological issues ... issues with the prostate and my bladder," he said.

After explaining to three different people at the Super Site his medical condition, they all refused. They insisted the location doesn't have a public restroom. Fernandez said it was only after he threatened to file a disability claim that they finally let him behind the counter to an employee restroom, but it was too late.

"At that point, I had already had an accident. So, not only was I denied access to the facility three times, I was denied humility and dignity," Fernandez said.

After fighting for his country, he's now fighting to figure out why the Secretary of State's office believes it's ok to not have a public restroom at this supercenter that's been operating for so long.

The Secretary of State's office responded to not having public restrooms at the Super Site. They said in a statement:

The Chicago REAL ID Supercenter at 191 N. Clark St. does not have a designated public restroom. While most permanent DMV locations do, there is no statute requiring them, and this temporary, high-volume REAL ID facility was not designed with public restroom accommodations. However, after Mr. Fernandez spoke with a supervisor and shared that he had a medical need, staff made an exception and escorted him to a secured employee restroom. We sincerely regret any distress Mr. Fernandez may have experienced. No one should experience embarrassment while seeking services, and we affirm that our staff responded to this situation compassionately.

"I don't think no one is listening," Fernandez said.