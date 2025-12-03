Real ID Super Site in Chicago's Loop to remain open through 2026

The Illinois Secretary of State is making it easier for those who still need to get their Real ID.

Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias announced that the Real ID Super Site in the Loop will remain open through next year.

This comes as the Transportation Security Administration announced a new $45 penalty fee next year for those who are still without it.

"This is what we call reducing the time tax," Giannoulias said. "We're cutting red tape, saving people time, and helping them avoid surprise fees. This is government working better for you."

A new partnership with the Cook County Clerk's Office will also streamline the process of getting necessary documents.

There will also be a new dedicated hotline and email address to answer Real ID-related questions.