DePaul University president testifying at congressional hearing on antisemitism on college campuses

DePaul University President Robert Manuel is testifying before Congress on Wednesday, as several university leaders face the House Education and Workforce Committee for a hearing on reports of antisemitism on campus.

During Manuel's opening statement, he said DePaul has added new security efforts to make sure all students are safe.

"We just implemented a new ID verification and mask policy. We've introduced new limits on campus protests through our time, place, and manner restrictions. We've enforced them," he said.

Manuel said two student groups currently are suspended from operating on campus, and the university has banned a third group that is not led by students.

His appearance before Congress comes after two Jewish students sued DePaul, saying the school didn't protect them from an attack last fall that is being prosecuted as a hate crime.

Max Long and Michael Kaminsky said they were outside the student center in November 2024 when two masked attackers punched them as they showed support for Israel. The incident happened during Israel's war with Gaza.

Meanwhile, a coalition of DePaul students is condemning Manuel's testimony. That includes leaders of Students for Justice in Palestine and Jews for Justice. They say the committee is "weaponizing claims of antisemitism to suppress Palestinian human rights advocacy" on campuses.

DePaul was also one of the universities that held large-scale pro-Palestinian protests and erected a pro-Palestinian encampment in the spring of 2024 at the height of the war between Israel and Hamas following the October 7, 2023 attack on Israel. The encampment was dismantled by police last May.

President Trump has used antisemitism as a way to attack several colleges and universities and to strip them of funding, including Northwestern University. His Department of Education said the pro-Palestinian activities and encampments comprise a violation of Title IX of the Civil Rights Act.