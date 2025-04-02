2 Jewish students sue DePaul University for negligence after antisemitic attack on campus

Two Jewish students have filed a lawsuit against DePaul University, accusing the school of failing to protect them from what police called a hate crime on campus last November.

In a lawsuit filed in Cook County Circuit Court, Max Long and Michael Kaminsky said they were outside the Student Center on the school's Lincoln Park campus on Nov. 6, 2024, when two masked attackers punched them as they were showing support for Israel amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

The lawsuit claims a DePaul public safety officer stationed just 10 feet away at the time did not intervene when Long and Kaminsky were attacked.

"At that point, a different Public Safety Officer stopped one of the assailants, but then inexplicably let him go," the lawsuit claims.

Long, a reservist in the Israel Defense Forces, was leading a campus discussion about the war between Israel and Hamas at the time, when two masked men began beating him, causing a concussion, according to the lawsuit. Kaminsky, a founding member of the DePaul chapter of Students Standing with Israel, stepped in to help Long, and suffered an injury to his wrist that required surgery.

Chicago police have said the attackers shouted antisemitic remarks before attacking Long and Kaminsky and running off.

"I shouldn't feel more vulnerable in a classroom in Chicago than I did in a combat zone," Long said. "DePaul has failed me, not just as a student but as a human being. Universities are supposed to be places of information, safety, and dialogue; but instead they've become platforms for fear, mob rule, and censorship."

Long and Kaminsky claim the university was aware of growing complaints of antisemitism on campus ever since the Hamas attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, but didn't do enough to protect them from the attack.

The lawsuit claims Long had complained to the university about being harassed and threatened at prior campus discussions about the war between Israel and Hamas. The lawsuit also notes that a pro-Palestinian encampment that had been set up for more than two weeks in May 2024 led to more than 1,000 total complaints, including 34 reports of antisemitism, four credible threats of violence, and at least one death threat.

Despite the prior threats and harassment against Long, the lawsuit claims the university ended a contract it had with a private security firm to help secure its campus just two days before the attack, did not replace them with other equivalent safety measures, only to rehire the private security firm after the attack.

The lawsuit claims that, since the attack, Long has been the target of an ongoing hate campaign, with groups distributing flyers labeling him as a "wanted" person, referring to him as an "IDF butcher," and claiming he "got what he deserved."

"Since October 7, DePaul University has allowed the violent antisemitic rhetoric on its campus to continue to escalate and go unchecked," Long and Kaminsky's attorney, Jaclyn Clark, said in a statement. "History shows us that violent rhetoric against Jews leads to violent action, and we have seen this play out on college campuses like DePaul across the country. DePaul must be held accountable not just to our clients for this attack, but to all Jewish students who are under daily threat of similar attacks on DePaul's campus."

The lawsuit seeks more than $50,000 in damages from the university.

DePaul officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the lawsuit. DePaul president Rob Manuel previously said the school "will not tolerate acts of hatred, violence, Islamophobia, or antisemitism."