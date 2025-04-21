DePaul University president called to testify before Congress in hearing on antisemitism

The president of DePaul University in Chicago has been called on to testify before Congress on antisemitism on college campuses.

Education and Workforce Committee Chair Rep. Tim Walberg (R-Michigan) and Higher Education and Workforce Development Subcommittee chair Rep. Burgess Owens (R-Utah) sent a letter to DePaul President Robert Manuel calling on him to testify at a committee hearing on May 7 in Washington, D.C.

The university responded in a statement, saying Manuel received the invitation and "looks forward to having the conversation with our lawmakers and describing all that DePaul has done to confront antisemitism on campus."

Two Jewish students have filed a lawsuit against DePaul, accusing the school of failing to protect them from an attack that is being prosecuted as a hate crime.

Max Long and Michael Kaminsky said they were outside the student center in November 2024 when two masked attackers punched them as they showed support for Israel. The incident happened during Israel's war with Gaza.

Adam Erkan of Hoffman Estates, Illinois, has been charged with two counts of aggravated battery and two counts of hate crime in the attack. He appeared in court and was ordered detained until his trial.

DePaul was also one of the universities that held large-scale pro-Palestinian protests and erected a pro-Palestinian encampment in the spring of 2024 at the height of the war between Israel and Hamas following the October 7, 2023 attack on Israel. The encampment was dismantled by police last May.

President Trump has used antisemitism as a way to attack several colleges and universities and to strip them of funding, including Northwestern University. His Department of Education said the pro-Palestinian activities and encampments comprise a violation of Title IX of the Civil Rights Act.