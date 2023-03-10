DePaul College Prep routs Teutopolis in IHSA 2A semifinal

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (CBS) -- DePaul College Prep battled Teutopolis in the Class 2A IHSA basketball semifinal Thursday.

The DePaul College Prep Rams' Maurice Thomas finished with 14 points.

In the closing seconds of the third, the Rams' PJ Chambers beat the third-quarter buzzer and capped an 8-0 run.

The Rams went on to beat the Teutopolis Wooden Shoes 45-17.