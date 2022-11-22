Bail hearing granted for Delphi murder suspect, documents will remain sealed amid prosecutor belief of other suspects

Man charged Delphi murders submits petition to be let out of jail

CHICGAO (CBS)-- A bail hearing was granted for the man accused of murdering two girls in Delphi, Indiana.

However, the Indiana judge overseeing the case will keep charging documents sealed for now after a brief was filed.

As CBS4 reported, Carroll County Prosecutor Nicholas McLeland's main arguments in keeping the affidavit sealed is the belief that Richard Allen, 50, is not the only person involved in the case.

Indiana law allows courts to withhold records in "extraordinary circumstances."

Allen is charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of Abigail J. "Abby" Williams, 13, and Liberty Rose Lynn "Libby" German, 14. Allen pleaded not guilty.

His bail hearing was set for February 17, according to CBS4.

The girls disappeared while hiking on the Monon High Bridge Trail near Delphi in February 2017. Their bodies were found a day later on Valentine's Day in a wooded area - a quarter mile from an abandoned railroad bridge that's part of a trail system where they planned to go hiking during a day off from school.

Allen lived in Delphi the whole time the case was under investigation before being charged.

We've learned Allen worked at a CVS drugstore on West Main Street.

Court records also showed that Allen asked to be transferred from the custody of the Carroll County, Indiana Sheriff's office to the custody of the Indiana Department of Corrections for safekeeping to which the request was granted.