News conference Monday in Delphi teen murder case amid reports of arrest

(CBS) -- Police will hold a news conference on Monday as published reports say investigators have arrested a suspect in connection with the deaths of two teenage girls from Delphi, Ind., a major break in a murder mystery that has consumed investigators for five years.

FOX 59 in Indianapolis, citing multiple sources, reports a 50-year-old man has been booked in Carroll County and moved to a state facility for his safety.

Abigail J. "Abby" Williams and Liberty Rose Lynn "Libby" German disappeared while they were hiking on the Monon High Bridge Trail near Delphi in February 2017. Their bodies were found a day later on Valentine's Day in a wooded area a quarter-mile from an abandoned railroad bridge that's part of a trail system where the teens had planned to go hiking during a day off from school.

Libby's sister posted a tweet saying, "Today is the day." She added the family would not be available for comment on Friday.

Just know how grateful I am for all of you. No comments for now, any questions please refer to the Carroll county prosecutors office. There is tentatively a press conference Monday at 10am. We will say more then.



Today is the day💜 — Kelsi German (@libertyg_sister) October 28, 2022

Police have said Libby snapped a photo of the killer, and recorded his voice on her cell phone before she died. Authorities also have released a series of sketches of the suspect.

Police have received tens of thousands of tips in the case and have over the years identified several persons of interest but none ever led to an arrest until now.

Earlier this year, an FBI search warrant obtained by the "Murder Sheet" podcast said the bodies of Abigail and Liberty lost a lot of blood.

The warrant also noted that the killer may have staged a murder scene and took souvenirs, but the warrant did not specify what they were.

The warrant also disclosed a landowner named Ron Logan couldn't be ruled out as the man recorded on Liberty's saying "down the hill."

The girls' bodies were found on Logan's property a day after they disappeared. Logan died in 2020.