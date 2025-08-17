Death investigation of high school wrestler underway in Hampshire, Illinois

Police are investigating after a teenage boy was fatally shot Saturday night while inside a residence in Hampshire, Illinois.

Hampshire police said around 11:30 p.m., officers responded to the residence in the 100 block of High Street for a report of a shooting.

Arriving officers found a 17-year-old boy from Hampshire suffering from a gunshot wound, who died at the scene. His identity was not released.

The uncle of the victim said the teen was a wrestler from Hampshire High School.

Police said the shooting was an isolated incident with no ongoing threat to the community.

No further information was available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hampshire Police Department at 847-630-2240 or 630-232-8400.

The Pingree Grove Police Department, Gilberts Police Department, Kane County Sheriff's Office, and Investigators from the Kane County Major Crimes Task Force assisted in the response.