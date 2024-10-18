Survivor of deadly Chicago hit-and-run crash left with pain and few answers

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The only survivor of a hit-and-run crash on the West Side who lost two cousins last July is speaking out.

Tatiana Cox told CBS News Chicago exclusively that she is appalled that police have no updates on their case.

Cox didn't want to speak at first, but she broke her silence and showed her scars because she can't believe there hasn't been a single update on the investigation into the crash that left her in a comma for days and killed her cousins.

"I will never be OK," Cox said. "I'm going to be physically messed up for the rest of my life."

The past two and a half months have been life-altering for Cox. She had at least nine surgeries as a result of the crash for her broken hip and fractured skull.

"I didn't need no cane before," she said.

She also has scars on her arms from where she was thrown from the back seat of a car. She said she was ejected from the car.

"I don't know how far, but they couldn't find me at first," Cox said. "They had to do an investigation around the car. Then they found me."

Cox was the sole survivor of the late July crash in the 200 block of North Kedzie Avenue on Chicago's West Side. Her cousins, Brittany Payne, 32, and Yolanda Payne, 47, were killed after, police said, someone speeding in an SUV, ran a stop sign, ditched the car, and took off running in East Garfield Park.

Some 11 weeks later, that person is still on the run.

"Whoever just took my family away, just like that, and then just getting away with it and ain't nobody is doing mothering about it, I'm really upset," Cox said, in tears. "I'm very very upset."

She's just as furious to know nearly three months later, Chicago police don't have a single update on the deadly hit and run that destroyed her family.

"I don't know if they're taking this serious or not, but I know I'm taking it serious and I know they should take it serious as well," she said.

Cox is a mother to two boys, ages 16 and 4. Because of her injuries, she can't even pick up or play with the youngest anymore. She fears until the driver who took off running is caught, everyone is in danger.

"I want somebody to listen to me," she said. "Because they need to listen good. It could happen to somebody else. He might be driving another car. We don't know. Y'all letting him get away with this."