Family of cousins killed in Chicago hit-and-run can't understand lack of progress in case

Family wants police to prioritize case of hit-and-run that killed 2 cousins

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It has been more than a month since two cousins were killed, and a third was seriously hurt, in a hit-and-run crash on the city's West Side.

Brittany Payne, 32, of Chicago, and Yolanda Payne, 47, of Bellwood, were trying to get home from a night out when their lives were cut short this past July. Five weeks later, the cousins' family can't understand how there are no new developments in the case—and want Chicago Police to make the case a priority.

Brittany (left) and Yolanda Payne Supplied to CBS 2

The family is also begging the community to help find the person who ran from the scene.

Emotions remain raw for Adrianna Payne and her mother, Sonji.

"Somebody needs to listen to us and hear our voice," said Sonji Payne.

They want everyone to know the pain they continue experience after the hit-and-run in late July. The victims, Brittany and Yolanda Payne, are Adrianna Payne's sister and cousin, respectively.

"Brittany's birthday coming up September 29th—and she's not going to be here to be to celebrate her 33rd birthday," said Adrianna Payne.

But instead of celebrating, aunt and grandmother Adrianna and Sonji Payne are filling the void for Brittany's three children left behind. The youngest of those three children still wonders about her mom.

"She sometimes says, 'My momma in heaven.' I say, 'Yeah, your momma is in heaven,'" said Sonji Pane.

But the family said their loved ones can't truly rest, because no one is in custody.

"I feel we need justice for them," said Adrianna Payne.

At 4:30 a.m. Sunday, July 28, in the 200 block of North Kedzie Avenue near Lake Street in East Garfield Park, someone in a speeding sport-utility vehicle slammed into the car in which Brittany, Yolanda, and a third cousin were riding.

Brittany and Yolanda died on the scene. The surviving cousin just recently got released from the hospital with serious injuries.

"My niece had to deal with getting staples being taken out of her head; spinal injuries," said Sonji Payne.

The person who caused the deadly double crash ditched the SUV, and remained on the run nearly six weeks later.

"Either he or she—somebody knows something, and someone knows in that neighborhood over there where that happened at," said Sonji Payne.

Ms. Payne also wants to learn what the Chicago Police Department knows too. Police said late Friday that there is nothing new with the case—and that does not sit well with the Payne family.

"I want them to look deeper into this investigation," said Sonji Payne, "cameras, fingerprints—they've got to have something."

They hope it will weigh on the person who caused their grief too.

"Maybe he was scared, but he was just still a coward," said Adrianna Payne.

"Give yourself up," said Sonji Payne.

Despite the SUV being left on the scene, Chicago Police have not revealed if the vehicle was stolen or not. This is information the family feels the police could at least reveal—because if the vehicle was not stolen, then the owner should be able to tell who was behind the wheel that night.