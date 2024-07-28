2 women dead, another critically hurt in Chicago West Side hit-and-run

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two women were killed, and another was critically hurt Sunday morning in a hit-and-run crash on the city's West Side.

The crash happened just after 4:30 a.m. in the 200 block of North Kedzie Avenue.

Chicago police said a white Dodge SUV was traveling at a high rate of speed when it disregarded a stop sign and struck a green Buick sedan that was traveling through the intersection.

A 47-year-old woman died at the scene. A 34-year-old woman was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she died. A 32-year-old woman was also taken to Stroger in critical condition.

Police said the driver in the SUV continued northbound on Kedzie.

As of Sunday, no arrests were made.

The Major Accidents Investigation Unit is investigating the incident.