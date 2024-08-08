Remembering the disgusting Dave Matthews Band bus incident 20 years later

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's been 20 years since the driver of the Dave Matthews Band tour bus band made a disgusting mistake along the Chicago River.

The driver hit the eject button on the septic tank on the bus while it was on the Kinzie Street bridge, sending 800 pounds of human waste down on to people taking an architectural tour boat cruise on the river below, soaking tourists in what was described in the Chicago Tribune as a "brownish-yellow slurry."

More than 100 passengers were on board that day, Aug. 8, 2004. The boat immediately returned to its dock and was disinfected, and officials with the Chicago Architectural Foundation, which operates the tour, offered refunds. They said they received several calls from angry passengers who also demanded compensation for clothing and personal items.

Lynn LaPlante drove through the waste that poured over people on board "Chicago's Little Lady."

"The windows were open, it was a beautiful day, and we were driving, and all of a sudden the most deplorable smell hit us," she said. "I think it's become more of a touchstone, like a cultural or iconic Chicago touchstone now. … I look at it with humor. I think it's funny."

The driver of the bus, Stefan Wohl, admitted he dumped the 800 pounds of waste from the bus. He pleaded guilty to reckless conduct and discharging contaminants to cause water pollution, and was sentenced to 18 months probation, 150 hours of community service and the maximum $10,000 fine, which was paid to Friends of the Chicago River, CBS News reported at the time.

The bus, which reportedly was used by band violinist Boyd Tinsley, was not occupied at the time of the incident.

Prosecutors said the band cooperated in the investigation, flying Tinsley to Chicago to be interviewed by authorities and bringing the bus, one of a number used by the band, back for inspection.

The Dave Matthews Band eventually agreed to pay $200,000 to settle a lawsuit filed by state Attorney General Lisa Madigan.

Wohl never drove a bus for the band again.