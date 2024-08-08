Watch CBS News

20 years since Dave Matthews Band incident

Aug. 8 marks 20 years since a tour bus for the Dave Matthews Band dumped its septic tank waste through the Kinzie Street Bridge onto an architecture boat tour below. Lynn LaPlante recalls driving through the waste on that day.
