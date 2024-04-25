Chicago removes rat hole, leaving a void with Roscoe Village residents

CHICAGO (CBS) — The future of the infamous Chicago rat hole is up to the city.

It's the imprint of a rat or squirrel on a Roscoe Village sidewalk.

But after months of internet fame and complaints from neighbors, the rat hole was removed.

City workers rarely face any protests about sidewalk repair.

"They took out sections of the sidewalk."

But it's not every day they replace concrete the internet considers sacred ground.

Winslow Dumaine

Larry Huetteman has lived in Roscoe Village since 1998.

He walked past the now-infamous rat hole for years – before it was posted and plastered.

"Pretty sure it was a squirrel imprint, but because of the thinness of the tail, you could say, 'Oh, maybe it's a rat,'" Huetteman said.

It was fun for everyone except for neighbors tired of rat hole revelers.

"If it were me, I would embrace it. Maybe sell lemonade," laughed Huetteman.

But now there's relief in a regular sidewalk.

The city removed the rat hole and the entire slab of concrete. Now, it must decide where the rathole will reemerge.

"Wait, they kept it? Who's keeping it? Where's it going to go," wondered one resident.

Chicago wants to know, but the city said plans haven't been determined.

Alderman Scott Waguespack (32nd) told CBS 2, "I have no need for it here in Roscoe Village anymore, so it's up to CDOT (Chicago Department of Transportation) to dispose of it."

"They saved it, which is a good thing. We hope to see it someday somewhere else," said Huetteman. I think it would be cool if they just plopped it down somewhere or in a kids' museum somewhere," Huetteman said.

Wherever a rat hole goes, its story will stay in Roscoe Village.

"Cute, funny, wacky. Chicago, right?"