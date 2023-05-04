Police issue alert of robberies involving dating apps, social media

Thieves use dating, social media apps to rob victims, police say

Thieves use dating, social media apps to rob victims, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are searching for suspects linked to several robberies with the use of dating apps and social media.

Investigators say two to three men would use those sites to find the victims.

The crimes happened in North Lawndale in March and April.

Incident Dates and Locations:

1800 block of South Springfield on March 6, 2023, at 10:00 pm

1800 block of South Springfield on March 6, 2023, at 11:30 pm

1800 block of South Springfield on March 8, 2023, at 11:47 pm

1900 block of South Springfield on March 17, 2023, at 1:50 am

1800 block of South Springfield on March 31, 2023, at 12:05 pm

1800 block of South Springfield on April 2, 2023, at 9:30 pm

1800 block of South Springfield on April 11, 2023, at 11:00 pm

1800 block of South Springfield on April 22, 2023, at 11:00 pm

1800 block of South Spaulding on April 28, 2023, at 12:20 pm

Police say in some instances the suspects were armed and used duct tape to tie up the victims. They would then demand their banking and credit card information and went to an atm to get cash.

The victims all had minor injuries.